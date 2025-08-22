Man found executed in Ensenada arroyo sparks probe
Man found executed in Ensenada arroyo on August 21 in Maneadero near the road to La Bufadora. Police opened a homicide investigation after cartridge casings were found at the scene.
Home » Mexico » Northwest » Baja California » Ensenada » Man found executed in Ensenada arroyo sparks probe
Man found executed in Ensenada arroyo on August 21 in Maneadero near the road to La Bufadora. Police opened a homicide investigation after cartridge casings were found at the scene.