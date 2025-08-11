Baja Beach Fest Draws 25,000 Visitors to Rosarito

Rosarito, Baja California — The seventh edition of Baja Beach Fest, spanning August 8 to 10, transformed this coastal city into a pulsating hub of Latin urban music and economic activity. The event welcomed approximately 25,000 visitors, who flocked to see chart-topping acts including Don Omar, Arcángel, Wisin, and a Sunday headliner performance by Maluma and Myke Towers.
Within the city, hotels and restaurants reported robust patronage. Observers anticipate that the influx will deliver a significant economic “spillover”, energizing retail, transportation, and hospitality sectors alike.
Local Authorities Prioritize Safety Amid Growing Crowds
In response to the anticipated surge—from 35,000 to possibly 45,000 attendees daily, according to some projections—Rosarito officials deployed a mega-security operation. The effort involved federal, state, and municipal agencies coordinating real-time surveillance, access control, and emergency-response protocols. Mayor Rocío Adame emphasized that safety and hospitality go hand in hand: “Rosarito will welcome festivalgoers with confidence, calm, and order.”
Lineup Highlights
- Friday, August 8: Launching the weekend with chart-climbers like J Balvin, Young Miko, Anitta (the first Brazilian to ever perform at the fest), and norteño legends Los Tucanes de Tijuana.
- Saturday, August 9: Reggaetón royalty Don Omar headlined alongside Arcángel, Cris MJ, Wisin, and Oscar Maydon.
- Sunday, August 10: A finale anchored by Maluma, Myke Towers, Danny Ocean, Rels B, and Natanael Cano—reflecting the festival’s expanding embrace of regional Mexican styles
Baja Beach Fest’s success underscores Rosarito’s growing status as a cultural and tourism anchor—not just a beach town, but a binational destination for music fans. Preceded by the Tianguis Turístico in May, which hosted 3,200 tourism professionals from 43 countries, the festival builds on the region’s expanding hospitality appeal.