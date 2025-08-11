Baja Beach Fest Draws 25,000 Visitors to Rosarito

Rosarito, Baja California — The seventh edition of Baja Beach Fest, spanning August 8 to 10, transformed this coastal city into a pulsating hub of Latin urban music and economic activity. The event welcomed approximately 25,000 visitors, who flocked to see chart-topping acts including Don Omar, Arcángel, Wisin, and a Sunday headliner performance by Maluma and Myke Towers.

Within the city, hotels and restaurants reported robust patronage. Observers anticipate that the influx will deliver a significant economic “spillover”, energizing retail, transportation, and hospitality sectors alike.

Local Authorities Prioritize Safety Amid Growing Crowds

In response to the anticipated surge—from 35,000 to possibly 45,000 attendees daily, according to some projections—Rosarito officials deployed a mega-security operation. The effort involved federal, state, and municipal agencies coordinating real-time surveillance, access control, and emergency-response protocols. Mayor Rocío Adame emphasized that safety and hospitality go hand in hand: “Rosarito will welcome festivalgoers with confidence, calm, and order.”

Lineup Highlights

Friday, August 8 : Launching the weekend with chart-climbers like J Balvin, Young Miko, Anitta (the first Brazilian to ever perform at the fest), and norteño legends Los Tucanes de Tijuana.

: Launching the weekend with chart-climbers like J Balvin, Young Miko, Anitta (the first Brazilian to ever perform at the fest), and norteño legends Los Tucanes de Tijuana. Saturday, August 9 : Reggaetón royalty Don Omar headlined alongside Arcángel, Cris MJ, Wisin, and Oscar Maydon.

: Reggaetón royalty Don Omar headlined alongside Arcángel, Cris MJ, Wisin, and Oscar Maydon. Sunday, August 10: A finale anchored by Maluma, Myke Towers, Danny Ocean, Rels B, and Natanael Cano—reflecting the festival’s expanding embrace of regional Mexican styles

What Is Baja Beach Fest?

An annual three-day reggaetón and Latin music festival held on the sands of Rosarito Beach since 2018. It has grown from 15,000 attendees in its opener year to become a North American marquee urban-music event.

Baja Beach Fest’s Economic Ripple Effect

Beyond the cheering crowds, the festival stimulates local business—from higher hotel occupancy and restaurant sales to increased shuttle services and retail traffic. It also raises real estate interest, as some attendees explore longer-term stays or investment opportunities.

Security Strategy at a Glance

A joint command operation integrates the National Guard, SEDENA, state prosecution, municipal forces, and emergency services. Tactics include surveillance towers, access checkpoints, crowd-control barriers, bilingual citizen help desks, and strategic road closures.

Baja Beach Fest’s success underscores Rosarito’s growing status as a cultural and tourism anchor—not just a beach town, but a binational destination for music fans. Preceded by the Tianguis Turístico in May, which hosted 3,200 tourism professionals from 43 countries, the festival builds on the region’s expanding hospitality appeal.