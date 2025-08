Rosarito, BC - Rosarito entered August with a warning light flashing on its summer tourism dashboard: Rosarito hotel occupancy summer 2025 remains soft, and the early-season drag is threatening to undercut broader visitor spending even as major events like Baja Beach Fest loom. Summer bookings fall behind last year Data through mid-July show that the pace of hotel bookings and revenue is trailing 2024. Local...

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter