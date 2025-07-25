Rosarito seafood festival

Rosarito Seafood Festival Returns with Seafood, Wine & Music

July 25, 2025
Rosarito News - The Rosarito seafood festival will return on Saturday, August 2, 2025. It takes place in the gardens of the Rosarito Hotel. Organised by Canirac, the event will showcase the region’s finest seafood, wine, beer and live music. Food lovers can sample local flavors while enjoying performances from…
