Rosarito Seafood Festival Returns with Seafood, Wine & Music

Rosarito News - The Rosarito seafood festival will return on Saturday, August 2, 2025. It takes place in the gardens of the Rosarito Hotel. Organised by Canirac, the event will showcase the region’s finest seafood, wine, beer and live music. Food lovers can sample local flavors while enjoying performances from popular musical acts.

Octavio Machado Sánchez, president of Canirac in Rosarito, spoke at a press conference. He noted the festival has run for thirty years, though it paused briefly. After the coronavirus pandemic, organisers revived the celebration. He said attendance has grown every year since the return. “We want to highlight our local producers and give visitors a memorable experience,” he said. Local businesses welcomed the renewed interest in seafood and tourism.

The festival first began in 1995 and has become a Rosarito tradition and highlight of Mexico events. It paused during 2020 and 2021 due to health restrictions. The revival in 2022 saw record attendance and sold out tastings. Officials say the event now attracts both locals and international visitors. The festival highlights Rosarito’s growth as a culinary destination.

Rosarito seafood festival tickets

Tickets cost 840 pesos before the event and 1,060 pesos on the day. The fee covers a commemorative glass, ten food tastings and five wine tastings. An extensive artistic program will run throughout the day. The festival opens at 3 pm and ends at 10 pm. Tastings run from 3 pm until 5 pm or supplies last. Visitors can buy tickets now on the Canirac website. The site details participating restaurants and allows online payment.

The artistic program features a diverse lineup of local talent. Attendees can enjoy performances by bands, solo artists and dance troupes. Music genres span traditional mariachi, jazz and contemporary styles. Two stages will host acts throughout the afternoon and evening. The program aims to complement the culinary offerings with cultural entertainment.

Renowned chefs will prepare dishes on site using regional products. Rosarito seafood festival organisers expect fifteen wineries and two breweries to participate. Local restaurants will offer signature dishes from Baja California’s coast. Attendees can meet chefs and learn cooking techniques during live demonstrations. The event showcases the region’s culinary heritage alongside artisanal drinks.

Canirac expects over three thousand visitors to attend this year’s festival. Local hoteliers report increased bookings around the event weekend. Restaurants near the Rosarito Hotel are extending hours to serve guests. Many vendors will sell artisanal crafts alongside food and drinks. Security measures are in place to ensure a safe, family friendly atmosphere.

Rosarito seafood festival promotes tourism and culture

The festival aims to boost tourism in Rosarito and highlight local culture. It brings chefs, wineries, breweries and artists together under one roof. Visitors come from across Baja California to taste dishes and enjoy live music. Canirac officials say the event boosts the local economy and supports small producers. The event reinforces Rosarito’s reputation as a gourmet destination by celebrating its coastal heritage.

Residents and tourists alike are encouraged to join the celebration on August 2 at the Rosarito Hotel. The Rosarito seafood festival promises an evening of flavor, music and community spirit. Whether you love fresh seafood or fine wine, the festival offers something for every palate. Plan your visit early and soak up the best of Baja California’s coastal cuisine. For more details, visit the Canirac website or follow Canirac on social media.