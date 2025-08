Chihuahua - An abused horse named Linda is now recovering under veterinary care after a dramatic rescue in the city of Chihuahua, where community members and animal welfare advocates intervened to save her from severe neglect. The rescue operation, carried out on August 6, followed days of public outcry after videos and photos emerged online showing Linda—emaciated, visibly dehydrated, and barely able to stand—tied up...

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter