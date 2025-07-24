Chihuahua Measles Vaccination Strategy Aims 500,000 Doses

Chihuahua News - Governor Maru Campos and Undersecretary Ramiro López Elizalde met at the Government Palace in Chihuahua to advance the Chihuahua measles vaccination strategy. The working session set out actions to reach more residents before the next school year. Both leaders aim to deliver 500,000 doses in the three…

Chihuahua News - Governor Maru Campos and Undersecretary Ramiro López Elizalde met at the Government Palace in Chihuahua to advance the Chihuahua measles vaccination strategy. The working session set out actions to reach more residents before the next school year. Both leaders aim to deliver 500,000 doses in the three largest municipalities.

Chihuahua measles vaccination strategy

The team secured agreements with the mayors of Juárez, Chihuahua City, and Cuauhtémoc to refine local rollout plans. Municipal leaders will ensure vaccination brigades have access to high‑risk neighborhoods and zones with limited health services.

Strategic alliances will expand the campaign’s reach beyond health clinics. Officials will partner with religious and business leaders to raise awareness in communities. Managers at airports and bus stations will host vaccination stands in travel hubs. Day laborer shelter administrators will also support immunization drives for seasonal workers.

The Ministry of Education and Sports will work directly with parent associations. Its goal is to vaccinate children before classes start in late August. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security will engage employers in ranches and farms. They will coordinate on‑site immunization events for agricultural workers and their families.

Tourism industry getting involved

Vaccination teams will serve residents at mass events. The Ministry of Tourism will seal agreements with hotel and motel associations. They will host vaccination booths in lobbies and public areas. Managers will guarantee sanitary conditions to protect guests and staff.

Undersecretary López Elizalde toured local health centers to see preparations first‑hand. He thanked the 120 brigades, made up of state health ministry staff, firefighters from 12 states, Mexican Army personnel, IMSS and ISSSTE workers, and federal health teams. Door‑to‑door rounds will target vulnerable households in remote and high‑risk communities.

Daily coordination meetings will track progress. Representatives from IMSS, ISSSTE, SEDENA, and the state health ministry will share updates. This tight schedule ensures rapid response to logistical challenges and vaccine supply needs.

At the close of the session, Samantha Gardner from the National Center for Child and Adolescent Health praised the strategy’s scope and speed. Epidemiology Director Miguel Lezana highlighted data‑driven targeting. State DIF President María Eugenia Galván commended community outreach efforts.

Governor Campos emphasized that broad cooperation will protect all families. Secretary of Health Gilberto Baeza noted strong federal‑state teamwork. Labor Secretary Diódoro Siller and Education Secretary Francisco Gutiérrez pledged full support from their teams. Indigenous Affairs Secretary Enrique Rascón, Culture Secretary Alejandra Enríquez, Tourism Secretary Edibray Gómez, and Human Development Secretary Rafael Loera also attended.

By leveraging local leaders, federal agencies, and civil society, the campaign aims to curb measles risks across Chihuahua. Officials will reconvene in two weeks to review vaccination totals and fine‑tune tactics. If targets fall behind schedule, they will adapt door‑to‑door plans and mass event staffing. The unified effort seeks to shield half a million residents from measles before the school bell rings.

