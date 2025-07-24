Chihuahua measles vaccination strategy

Chihuahua Measles Vaccination Strategy Aims 500,000 Doses

July 24, 2025
Chihuahua News - Governor Maru Campos and Undersecretary Ramiro López Elizalde met at the Government Palace in Chihuahua to advance the Chihuahua measles vaccination strategy. The working session set out actions to reach more residents before the next school year. Both leaders aim to deliver 500,000 doses in the three…
