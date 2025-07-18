Sonora airport modernization boosts connectivity and growth

Sonora airport modernization project invests 525 million pesos to upgrade Ciudad Obregón and Guaymas airports, improving safety, services, and boosting regional growth. The Government of Sonora and the Navy launched a 525 million‑peso project to modernize the airports of Ciudad Obregón and Guaymas. Governor Alfonso Durazo Montaño joined Admiral Raymundo Pedro…

The Government of Sonora and the Navy launched a 525 million‑peso project to modernize the airports of Ciudad Obregón and Guaymas. Governor Alfonso Durazo Montaño joined Admiral Raymundo Pedro Morales Ángeles of the Navy to kick off runway expansions and parking renovations at Ciudad Obregón International Airport. The works form part of a Master Development Plan to strengthen air links, spur investment, and drive economic growth in southern Sonora.

Sonora airport modernization plans outlined

The phased interventions will respond to a rising flow of domestic and international travelers while boosting operational safety and terminal efficiency. In August, crews will start rehabilitating the aircraft maintenance hangar. Teams will then expand the main waiting room in October, creating space for larger passenger volumes. Finally, construction crews will break ground on a new air traffic control tower in November, completing the core upgrades by year’s end.

Admiral Morales Ángeles, who leads the Navy Airport Group responsible for 11 airports nationwide, said the upgrades reflect a broader vision. “We have responsibly embraced this challenge. We want these airports to be useful to the country, to generate resources, and, through them, to boost the state’s capabilities on various strategic fronts,” he said. The Navy’s investment underscores its dual role in strengthening logistics and supporting maritime development.

Governor Durazo Montaño praised the project’s impact beyond infrastructure. He highlighted new jobs for technicians and vocational graduates, noting that “these projects will not only change the airport’s technical capacity but also its potential as a driver of high‑level employment.” The governor expects the construction phase to create specialized roles in engineering, operations, and maintenance—offering local youth pathways into the growing aviation sector.

Alongside airport upgrades, the governor and navy officials inspected 13 strategic work fronts at the Guaymas port under ASIPONA (National Port System Administration). The tour covered pier reinforcements, cargo handling improvements, and new logistics facilities designed to position Guaymas as a key hub for northwestern Mexico. Officials aim to tie the port enhancements into the airport plans, creating seamless links between sea and air freight.

Together, the Ciudad Obregón and Guaymas projects advance Sonora’s role as a regional transport center. By improving runways, parking, and passenger amenities, the state expects airlines to add new routes and frequencies. That will lower travel costs, attract business travelers, and support tourism in destinations like Yaqui Valley and the Gulf coast.

Local business chambers have welcomed the plans, citing studies that link airport capacity to regional GDP growth. With better air links, Sonora can tap new markets in the United States and Mainland Mexico. Improved cargo handling will also help Sonoran exporters move fresh produce and manufactured goods more efficiently.

As work begins this month, residents and travelers can look forward to smoother check‑ins and fewer delays by next year. The combined 525 million‑peso investment underscores Sonora’s commitment to modern transport and long‑term economic resilience.

