Arrest Made in Murder of Traditional Doctor in Chiapas

The Chiapas Attorney General’s Office announced the arrest of a woman accused in the murder of a traditional doctor in Zinacantán, following a July 13 attack. Authorities detail the suspect’s involvement and next steps. Zinacantán, Chiapas — The Chiapas Attorney General’s Office (FGJE) announced the arrest of Lorenza “N” in…

The Chiapas Attorney General’s Office announced the arrest of a woman accused in the murder of a traditional doctor in Zinacantán, following a July 13 attack. Authorities detail the suspect’s involvement and next steps.

Zinacantán, Chiapas — The Chiapas Attorney General’s Office (FGJE) announced the arrest of Lorenza “N” in connection with the murder of traditional doctor that took place on July 13. Prosecutors secured an arrest warrant and, with support from the local Citizen Security Secretariat (SSP), carried out the operation in the Bochojbó Centro neighborhood.

Authorities moved swiftly after receiving detailed testimony from witnesses. Elements of the FGJE Criminal Investigation Unit worked alongside uniformed SSP officers to locate and detain Lorenza “N.” Officials described the operation as precise and conducted without incident.

The Murder of Traditional Doctor in Zinacantán

According to the FGJE statement, the suspect entered the doctor’s home on the afternoon of July 13, accompanied by an unidentified minor. Once inside the residence, the pair attacked the traditional healer, whose identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin. Traditional doctors serve as trusted providers of herbal and spiritual care in many Chiapas communities.

Prosecutors revealed that Lorenza “N” offered the minor an undisclosed sum of money to assist her during the assault. Investigators continue to interview the youth under protections afforded by Mexican law, and no charges have been filed against the minor at this stage.

“The detainee was placed at the disposal of the requesting court, which will determine her legal status,” the FGJE said in its official release. Once the judge reviews the evidence, authorities expect formal charges of homicide and aggravated assault.

The SSP confirmed its role in the operation, noting that cooperation between state security and prosecutorial bodies has increased in recent months. Local commanders praised the joint effort for its speed and precision.

The FGJE has opened a broader inquiry into possible motives behind the killing. While the investigation remains active, officials have not ruled out personal disputes or financial disputes as triggers. No suspects beyond Lorenza “N” and the minor have been publicly named.

This arrest marks one of the first major breakthroughs in tackling violent crime in rural Chiapas this year. Community leaders welcomed the news, hoping it will reassure residents and discourage future attacks on local figures. The FGJE pledged to release further information as the case moves through the courts.

Chiapas, Zinacantán, traditional doctor, murder, FGJE, SSP, crime