Maya Communities Unite to Preserve the Tseltal Language Using AI

Bachajón, Chiapas - In an innovative effort to preserve the Tseltal language, Maya communities in Bachajón, Chiapas, are collaborating with experts in artificial intelligence (AI). This initiative is centered around Tseltal language preservation with AI. It is led by the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Occidente (ITESO). The project applies advanced AI language models to translate and maintain the Tseltal language, which is spoken in the Chiapas rainforest region.

A Collaboration Rooted in Community

The project is spearheaded by Gabriela Calvario from the Department of Electronics, Systems, and Computing at ITESO. It emerged from a collaborative effort involving the Jesuit community and the Bachajón community. The initiative’s roots trace back to Father José "Pepe" Avilés, SJ. He has over fifty years of missionary work in the region and recognized the need to preserve an archive of Tseltal documents. These documents include translations of religious texts, materials on peace, rights, and community life.

“We realized that there was an archive spanning at least five decades, but we had no tools to consult or properly preserve it,” said Calvario. This discovery led to a partnership between ITESO, the local community, and the Jesuit order. It was built on mutual respect, consultation, and collaboration.

Applying AI to Preserve Cultural Heritage

The project centers around using Large Language Models (LLMs)—the same AI technology behind tools like ChatGPT and Bard—to translate Tseltal. These AI systems are designed to process and generate text similarly to how humans communicate. However, the technology goes beyond technical functions; its primary goal is to preserve cultural memory, communal knowledge, and the linguistic value of Tseltal. Therefore, Tseltal language preservation with AI becomes increasingly significant.

This project is part of a broader initiative called "Data Analytics in Social Services." It is funded by ITESO’s Research Support Fund (FAI) since 2023. While the program also explores sentiment analysis on social media and the development of virtual assistants, the main focus has been on linguistic translation. This serves as a tool for cultural justice.

Cultural and Technological Challenges

Translating an indigenous language using AI is no simple task. Tseltal, like many indigenous languages, is rich with layers of meaning. For example, the word "esposa" (wife) in Tseltal can have several poetic expressions. These include "the partner of my mouth and heart," "my rib," or even "the mother of my smoke," referencing a woman's domestic role.

For the research team, every linguistic decision carries emotional, symbolic, and cultural dimensions that must be respected. "When a language disappears, a way of seeing and understanding the world is lost," warns Calvario. The challenge goes beyond the technical. Many young people no longer see the value in learning Tseltal, which exacerbates the issue of Tseltal language preservation with AI.

Growing Interest and International Collaboration

The project has sparked interest both within Mexico and internationally. Aside from involvement from ITESO’s Department of Languages, academics from the University of Guadalajara and the University of the Basque Country have recently joined the effort. This follows after the project was presented at the HOPE 25 Congress in Seville, Spain.

Among the teachers contributing to the initiative are Lizeth Carrillo, Luis Rizo, Mildreth Alcaraz, and Eurídice Minerva Ochoa. The team has also applied for international funding to help consolidate and scale the project.

A Step Towards Preservation

Currently, the project is in its early stages, but future plans include visits to Bachajón, development of educational tools, and strengthening inter-institutional partnerships. Since its inception, the project has operated under a philosophy of consent and active participation from the community. “Every step is consulted with them. We don’t make decisions without their approval,” Calvario emphasizes. The efforts in Tseltal language preservation with AI are guided by this collaborative approach.

In an era where technology advances relentlessly, this project demonstrates how AI can serve people and preserve collective memory. With the right guidance, technology doesn’t just translate languages—it can help ensure that cultures are not erased from history.