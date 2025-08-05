Fishing‐industry leaders in Campeche plan to halt illegal octopus exports

San Francisco de Campeche, Campeche - On August 4, 2025, fishing‐industry leaders across Campeche announced plans to halt illegal octopus exports unless federal authorities intervene. Representatives from Campeche met virtually with counterparts in Quintana Roo and Yucatán to coordinate a blockade of shipments of Maya octopus and other marine species allegedly caught outside legal quotas. They blame the Secretariat of the Navy (SEMAR) and the...

Local exporters say market demand is driving unregulated fishing and endangering . . .

