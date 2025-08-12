Our Lady of the Assumption boat procession in Cuidad del Carmen

On a calm Sunday in Ciudad del Carmen, the image of Our Lady of the Assumption left the church and took to the water. Devotees climbed into decorated boats and followed her across the Laguna de Términos, singing and praying as they went. The parish thanked the faithful and reminded everyone that this celebration is part of the city’s annual patronal festivities, a tradition that families have kept for generations. It was brief, heartfelt, and unmistakably local—an afternoon that tied faith to place . . .

