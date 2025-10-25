Puerto Vallarta News

Puerto Vallarta News

Cancún daylight mugging

Cancún daylight mugging caught on video sparks outrage

October 25, 2025
0

Cancún daylight mugging filmed on Avenida Labná in SM 18 shows a woman pleading for help around 1 p.m. as cars pass; police say the case is under review.

Keep reading with a yearly subscription

Subscribe to Puerto Vallarta News to gain access to this article and thousands more! Download our app, comment on articles, and limited ads for a more pleasurable read.

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Related Posts

cancun world cup 2026

Cancun poised to welcome millions as Mexico’s gateway for World Cup 2026

Quintana Roo bets on the Cancun World Cup gateway with base camps and nonstop links...
0
Cancún beach access

Cancún beach access threatened by tourist services zoning

Activists say Cancún beach access lots were reclassified as tourist services. Cancún beach access now...
0
Cancún Hotel Zone security

Cancún Hotel Zone security ramps up ahead of high season

Authorities toured key areas and met merchants as Cancún Hotel Zone security is reinforced with...
0
cancun Nichupté crocodile attack

Swimmer chased in Nichupté crocodile attack video clip (video)

New video suggests a Nichupté crocodile attack on a swimmer in Cancún’s lagoon as officials...
0