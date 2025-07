Our Daily Cancún Roundup delivers a lively, bite‑sized digest of everything you need to know about our city today—community updates, weather and traffic alerts, cultural events, tourism news and practical tips—all in one place with direct links to the full stories. It’s the fastest way to stay in the loop…

Our Daily Cancún Roundup delivers a lively, bite‑sized digest of everything you need to know about our city today—community updates, weather and traffic alerts, cultural events, tourism news and practical tips—all in one place with direct links to the full stories. It’s the fastest way to stay in the loop without digging through multiple sites, so you can explore Cancún informed and ready for whatever the day brings.

This Cancún news roundup covers today’s top stories—from Pokémon GO City Safari and hospital refusals to ADO routes, El Rey reopening and a ketamine bust.

Trainers are invited to Join Pokémon GO City Safari Cancún on September 27–28 for a World Tourism Day celebration blending character hunts with guided tours of the city’s top sights. Niantic and Benito Juárez Tourism are teaming up to drive foot traffic to hotels, restaurants and landmarks.

A taco-shop shooting victim was turned away by six private hospitals—until IMSS stepped in to provide care early Friday. Despite an employer’s payment guarantee, the woman waited hours before treatment at the General Hospital of the Mexican Social Security Institute.

Autobuses de Oriente (ADO) is in advanced talks to launch new bus routes from Cancún to Ichkabal and Mahahual. Plans include stops at the Maya Train station in Bacalar and ADO’s own terminal, boosting access to the Ichkabal ruins and the beach town of Mahahual.

The National Institute of Anthropology and History reopened the El Rey archaeological site in the hotel zone with upgraded restrooms, ticket offices and parking to enhance safety and visitor comfort at this Late Postclassic Maya settlement.

Customs officials arrested a foreign traveler at Cancún airport after seizing two kilos of ketamine hidden in food bottles—valued at 1.2 million pesos. The bust underscores the airport’s rigorous screening procedures.

