Cancún, Quintana Roo - Civil society and local government in Benito Juárez scored a clear win for inclusion this week when the Civil Registry in Cancún officially eliminated the HIV test as a prerequisite for civil marriage. The change, long campaigned for by rights groups, removes a practice that advocates said stigmatized people, violated privacy, and functioned as a discriminatory barrier to formalizing unions. Jorge...

