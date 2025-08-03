Colombian Tourists to Get Pre-Registration to Ease Entry at Cancún Airport

Cancún, QR - Colombian Ambassador to Mexico Fernando García Manosalva announced a seven-point agreement aimed at reversing a sharp decline in Colombian visitors and curbing cases of denial and mistreatment at Cancún International Airport. Central to the deal is a new pre-registration system requiring Colombians to complete a questionnaire before arrival, giving Mexican immigration authorities advance access to their information and reducing uncertainty at entry....

