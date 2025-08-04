Rising Operating Costs Delay Real Estate Development in Cancún

Cancún, Quintana Roo - The real estate sector in Cancún is slowing as rising operating costs push several development projects into pause, industry insiders warn. Builders and architects attribute the delays to higher labor expenses, a shrinking skilled workforce, and broader ripple effects from large infrastructure efforts like the Maya Train, which have inflated local construction inputs and complicated scheduling. Alfonso Acosta Murato, president of...

