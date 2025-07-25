Europcar Cancún Country Open Boosts Tennis in Quintana Roo

July 24, 2025
Cancun News - Governor Mara Lezama Espinosa confirmed that Quintana Roo will host the Europcar Cancún Country Open, an ATP Challenger 125 event, from August 11 to 17 on the Country Club courses. This marks the first time the state welcomes a tournament at this level of men’s professional tennis. With…
