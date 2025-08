Cancún, QR - Guelaguetza celebration in Cancún unfolded for a second day with a crowd filling the city center to honor Oaxacan traditions through music, dance, and food. Thousands followed the lively Calenda procession from the Ceviche Roundabout to Palapas Park, led by Municipal President Ana Paty Peralta and supported by visiting performers from Oaxaca. The event, now in its third consecutive year in Cancún,...

