Arrest made for kidnapping in Cancún after four-days of victim torture

The Attorney General's Office of Quintana Roo reported the arrest of Miguel Ángel “N”, accused of aggravated illegal deprivation of liberty. Prosecutors link him to a kidnapping in Cancún that began on February 22, 2025, and lasted four days. The victim’s name is being withheld for security reasons.

According to the investigation, the man had just finished his shift at Cancún International Airport and was on his way home. He stopped at a pharmacy on José López Portillo Avenue. There, he was intercepted by Miguel Ángel “N” and another armed man. They forced him into a vehicle and drove toward the Mérida highway.

On that road, the captors switched cars and moved him again. From February 22 to 26, the victim was held in captivity. During that time he suffered beatings and torture. He was finally released, and the case was assigned to the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Combating Kidnapping and Extortion Crimes.

Investigators gathered statements, medical reports, and other evidence to identify those involved. With that file, a judge issued an arrest warrant. Agents carried out the warrant and detained the suspect.

Miguel Ángel “N” is now before the judge who ordered his capture. His legal status will be defined in the coming hours under current law. Authorities have not ruled out more arrests as the probe continues. Prosecutors also stressed that the victim is receiving support and that further details are sealed to protect him and the integrity of the case.

The office urged citizens to report any information tied to similar crimes. Officials said swift reports help them act faster and build stronger cases. For now, the focus is on securing a conviction in this case and tracing any accomplices who may still be at large.

The arrest marks a key step for the victim and for investigators who tracked the suspects since late February. Whether the court binds Miguel Ángel “N” to trial will be known soon. The outcome will show how the state applies the law against kidnapping and torture, crimes that remain a priority for Quintana Roo authorities.

