Cancún, QR - A recent cleanup in the protected natural area of Manatí Lagoon laid bare a persistent environmental threat: clandestine dumping in an artificial canal that runs through one of the city’s most developed sectors. During the first sweep, volunteers and guardians removed 12 tons of trash, much of it concentrated in the canal that now functions as an unofficial garbage dump. Activists and...

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter