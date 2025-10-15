Puerto Vallarta News

Plaza Las Américas robbery

Second Cancún Plaza Las Américas robbery in a week stuns mall

October 15, 2025
Reports of shots and panic after the Plaza Las Américas robbery Tuesday night in Cancún. Officials say the theft failed and there are detainees, but accounts conflict.

