Quintana Roo bus fares

Voters say yes to higher Quintana Roo bus fares—but only on one condition

October 7, 2025
Quintana Roo bus fares could rise after a state consultation found 82% support, but only if service improves with newer buses, safer routes, and fair oversight.

Related Posts

Cancún flood response

Cancún flood response ramps up amid weeklong rains

Cancún flood response began at 5 a.m., with crews clearing drains and guarding flood-prone avenues...
body in suitcase

Cancún police confirm probe after body found in suitcase

Cancún police opened a homicide investigation after a body in suitcase was found before dawn....
World Animal Day Cancún

World Animal Day Cancún adds urgency on animal care

On World Animal Day Cancún, officials and advocates pressed for real action on animal welfare,...
Cancún virtual kidnapping

Police foil Cancún virtual kidnapping after phone trace

Police traced a phone and found a fumigation worker safe off the Cancún–Leona Vicario road...
