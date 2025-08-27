Puerto Vallarta News

Puerto Vallarta News

unregistered tour boats in Cancun

Authorities target unregistered tour boats in Cancun after surge

August 27, 2025

Mexico’s harbor masters plan vessel seizures to curb pirate boats in Cancun, as officials and the nautical industry push back against illegal tours that put tourists at risk.

Continue Reading

Related Posts

Cancún strengthens tourism lead in first half of 2025

Cancún strengthens tourism lead in first half of 2025

Cancún strengthens tourism lead in the first half of 2025 as Canadian arrivals surge and...
Hotel The View Cancún

SEMARNAT opens public consultation for ‘The View’ hotel project in Cancún

SEMARNAT has opened a public consultation for Hotel The View Cancún, a 456-room tower planned...
giving up Cancun

Why some tourists are giving up Cancún

Some travelers are giving up Cancun amid record sargassum, crowded airports, transport tensions, new fees,...
Cancun business inspections

Cancún real estate project closures hit seven this year

Cancún real estate project closures continue as the city shuts “Villa Marina” for lacking permits;...
,