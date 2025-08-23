Brawl in Nicté-Ha Playa del Carmen leaves one dead
Police cordoned the area after a brawl in Nicté-Ha Playa del Carmen. One man was found partially burned, two wounded, and three suspects detained as a helicopter searched.
Home » Mexico » Southeast » Quintana Roo » Playa del Carmen » Brawl in Nicté-Ha Playa del Carmen leaves one dead
Police cordoned the area after a brawl in Nicté-Ha Playa del Carmen. One man was found partially burned, two wounded, and three suspects detained as a helicopter searched.