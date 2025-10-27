Costco Playa del Carmen sparks buzz in expansion push

Costco has confirmed a new warehouse in Playa del Carmen, giving the Riviera Maya its first club store outside Cancún and signaling how hot the corridor has become for big-box retail. The company’s Mexico finance chief says the store is part of a wider 2025–26 expansion, but the exact site and opening date remain under wraps. For locals, it hints at lower prices on staples and jobs. For tourists and second-home owners, it means familiar bulk shop…

