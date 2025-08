Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo - The death of Ilaria Dentella in Playa del Carmen remains shrouded in unanswered questions after authorities confirmed the discovery of the 47-year-old Italian woman’s body. Dentella had been missing since January 2025, and her case drew sustained attention from civil organizations and law enforcement under the Alba Protocol. The Quintana Roo Attorney General’s Office confirmed on August 1 that...

