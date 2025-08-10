Are you buying here? Illegal land sales near Playa del Carmen exposed

Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo – The Secretaría de Desarrollo Territorial Urbano Sustentable (Sedetus) has verified that over 400 hectares of national territory located adjacent to the federal highway near Playa del Carmen are being illegally subdivided and offered for sale—despite lacking any land-use or environmental permits. The scheme has raised alarms over potential fraud and the risk to urban and environmental planning.

Promoter with Troubling History

Sedetus identified the individual behind the operation as Julián Cano Novelo, a neighborhood leader who has previously orchestrated land invasions. In 2015, after being released from prison, he was responsible for creating the so-called “Colonia Roberto Borge” near the In House subdivision—an irregular settlement lacking legal backing. Now, he is reportedly attempting to replicate this model with a new development named “Colonia Julián Cano Novelo,” targeting low-income buyers with promises of legal land ownership.

Federal Crime and Environmental Threat

According to Sedetus, the advertising and sale of these lands—without appropriate authorizations—constitute a federal crime with serious urban and environmental consequences. The agency has called upon both state and federal institutions, including Profepa (Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection), to intervene.

FRAUD ALERT: Buyers interested in this “development” are likely being misled into believing they are obtaining legal ownership—when in fact, they risk being defrauded and may face eviction without recourse.

What Are “National Lands”?

National lands in Mexico belong to the federal government and generally require a formal process—such as a land grant or concession—to be legally privatized or developed. Attempts to subdivide and sell these lands without authorization are not only illegal, but disrupt orderly urban development and environmental conservation.

Wider Pattern Across Quintana Roo

This is not an isolated incident—Sedetus has recently issued warnings about numerous other unlicensed developments across Quintana Roo. In municipalities like Cancún, Isla Mujeres, and Othón P. Blanco, officials have flagged illegal subdivisions, prompting urgent advisories to the public.

Legal and Social Risks for Buyers

Communities targeted by these schemes—often low-income families—face significant risks, including financial loss, lack of legal protection, and potential displacement. There’s also a broader threat to urban planning, as such developments often eschew required infrastructure, environmental safeguards, or adherence to zoning laws.

How to Avoid Real Estate Fraud in Mexico Always request official documentation—land titles, land-use permits, environmental impact assessments.

Consult with Sedetus or local authorities before purchasing land in unregulated developments.

Use registered real estate agents and secure legal contracts; avoid deals that feel rushed or vaguely explained.

Next Steps and Public Warning

While no formal criminal complaint has yet been filed, Sedetus expects enforcement actions by both state and federal bodies to follow. For those already contacted or involved, the agency advises verifying the status of permits before proceeding.

As the region continues to attract real estate investment, this case underscores the urgency of stronger regulatory safeguards and public awareness to protect vulnerable citizens and preserve sustainable development.