Playa del Carmen 32 years progress

Playa del Carmen Celebrates 32 Years as a Model of Authentic Progress: Mara Lezama

July 28, 2025
Playa del Carmen marked its 32nd anniversary as a municipality with a celebration of its 32 years of progress. It has grown into a thriving, cosmopolitan community. During the third Public and Solemn Session of the City Council, Governor Mara Lezama Espinosa lauded the town’s growth. She underscored the transformative…
