Playa del Carmen Celebrates 32 Years as a Model of Authentic Progress: Mara Lezama

Playa del Carmen marked its 32nd anniversary as a municipality with a celebration of its 32 years of progress. It has grown into a thriving, cosmopolitan community. During the third Public and Solemn Session of the City Council, Governor Mara Lezama Espinosa lauded the town’s growth. She underscored the transformative power of diversity, mutual respect, and cultural exchange.

A Model of Authentic Progress

Governor Lezama, speaking at the Teatro de la Ciudad “Xaman Ha,” emphasized Playa del Carmen as a living example of progress. She highlighted how 32 years of progress and diversity enriches communities. “When cultures meet with respect and love, they create stronger, more creative, and more humane communities,” she stated. The anniversary celebration of Playa del Carmen's progress was attended by key figures including Heyden Cebada Rivas, who is the president of the Superior Court of Justice. Also present was Jorge Arturo Sanén Cervantes, president of the State Congress’ Government and Political Coordination Board.

Lezama acknowledged that Playa del Carmen’s transformation over 32 years is a testament to genuine progress. She stated that it's not only about growth but fostering a space where diverse cultures can flourish together. “This ongoing transformation, which is irreversible, finds in this cosmopolitan municipality its most successful laboratory,” said the governor. Here, they prove every day that it is possible to grow while preserving their identity.

The Spirit of Playa del Carmen

Estefanía Mercado, the municipal president of Playa del Carmen, honored the contributions of the city's residents. She noted contributions come no matter their origin. Mercado spoke of ongoing efforts to ensure tourism industry benefits reach all sectors of society. This includes artisans, merchants, and producers. “What’s best for Playa del Carmen is yet to come. These 32 years of progress mark the beginning of a new phase, where there’s no room for indifference,” she remarked, encouraging everyone to push forward and embrace transformation.

Cecilio Puc Sansores, a descendant of the city’s founders, reflected on Playa del Carmen’s origins. He discussed its evolution into a municipality. “The true treasure of Playa del Carmen is not in its streets, hotels, or buildings; it’s in its people, in the community, and in the culture we continue to live by,” he said. He emphasized the importance of collective unity in building the city’s future.

A Future of Shared Prosperity

In her concluding remarks, Governor Lezama reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a humanist approach. This is supported by feminist principles. She highlighted that with the backing of President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, the state would continue working every day to ensure transparent resource use. Resources should contribute to shared prosperity.

“We will continue working hand-in-hand with Playa del Carmen because its success and 32 years of progress is the success of all of Quintana Roo,” Lezama emphasized. She wished a “Happy 32nd anniversary, Playa del Carmen!”

The ceremony was attended by various dignitaries, including former governors, former mayors, federal and state deputies, and municipal officials.

