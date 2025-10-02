Tourists rushed out as rooftop blaze hits Playa condo
Playa del Carmen condo fire starts in a rooftop palapa at the Sac-Be complex, forcing 28 evacuees from two buildings. Firefighters contain the blaze and report no injuries.
