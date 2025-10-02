Puerto Vallarta News

Puerto Vallarta News

Playa del Carmen condo fire

Tourists rushed out as rooftop blaze hits Playa condo

October 2, 2025
0

Playa del Carmen condo fire starts in a rooftop palapa at the Sac-Be complex, forcing 28 evacuees from two buildings. Firefighters contain the blaze and report no injuries.

Continue Reading

Submit a comment on this story through our new PVDN app

Related Posts

Playa del Carmen water contamination

Playa del Carmen water contamination puts cenotes at risk

A new study points to Playa del Carmen water contamination in cenotes and urban wells,...
0
Playa del Carmen pipes

Playa del Carmen pipes replacement starts downtown

Months-long Playa del Carmen pipes renewal begins downtown as Aguakan replaces 18.4 km of lines...
0
Playa del Carmen bull sharks

Playa del Carmen bull sharks draw divers as season nears

Playa del Carmen bull sharks are back. Local operators report early sightings and prep for...
0
Playa del Carmen promotion

New platform bets on people power for Playa del Carmen promotion

Playa del Carmen officials gathered tourism and business leaders at The Reef 28 to launch...
0