Puerto Vallarta News

Puerto Vallarta News

Playa del Carmen rains

Playa del Carmen rains trigger 17 emergency brigades across the city

September 24, 2025
,
0

Playa del Carmen rains kept city crews busy as 17 emergency brigades cleared drains, aided residents, and watched flood-prone spots during a multi-day system.

Continue Reading

Submit a comment on this story through our new PVDN app

Related Posts

Playa del Carmen crackdown

Playa del Carmen crackdown ramps up with mass arrests and seizures

Playa del Carmen crackdown reports 257 people presented and 1,533 arrests for administrative offenses as...
0
Portal Maya beach access

Portal Maya beach access triggers rapid Zofemat action

Neighbors reported cordons blocking the shore by Portal Maya. Portal Maya beach access is guaranteed...
0
Walmart price error

The $299 TV error that turned a Playa del Carmen Walmart upside down

A Walmart price error listing 50-inch TVs at $299 pesos triggered turmoil in Playa del...
0
Playa del Carmen growth sparks warnings from scientists

Playa del Carmen growth sparks warnings from scientists sparks warnings from scientists

Environmental groups say Playa del Carmen growth is endangering dunes, mangroves, cenotes, and nearby reefs,...
0