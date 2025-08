Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo - The Municipal Institute of Culture and Arts (IMCA) today officially opened its 2025 “Páalal Meyajna Át (Children Creating)” summer arts program at the Centro Cultural, welcoming 218 young participants aged 7 to 17. Over the next four weeks—Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM—students will rotate through hands-on workshops including music, theater, modeling, papier-mâché, author’s bookbinding, and expressive...

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter