Playa del Carmen Overhauls Public Health with Prevention, Nutrition, and New Clinics

Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo - In a comprehensive push to reshape local health services, Mayor Estefanía Mercado’s administration has unveiled a suite of preventive, nutritional, and community-based initiatives aimed at curbing obesity and chronic disease in Playa del Carmen. At a press briefing, Municipal Secretary of Health José Antonio Uribe Trujillo revealed that recent assessments of more than 3,300 beneficiaries show 46.7 percent struggle...

