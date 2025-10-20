Puerto Vallarta News

Playa del Carmen fire

Playa del Carmen fire ends with child and dog rescued

Firefighters saved a 5-year-old and her dog after forcing entry with hydraulic tools during a...
0
Playa del Carmen cartel

Playa del Carmen cartel plot foiled as 13 suspects fall

Authorities say a Playa del Carmen cartel push by a national group was stopped after...
0
Quintana Roo gas stations

Quintana Roo gas stations closed in liters-short sting

Quintana Roo gas stations were shut after federal teams found pumps shorting customers and missing...
, , 0
Janal Pixan festival

Janal Pixan festival turns Playa del Carmen into culture capital

Playa del Carmen’s Janal Pixan festival runs Oct 31–Nov 3 with 386 artists, altars and...
0