Playa del Carmen councilor calls for reinforced CFE manhole covers in tourist zone

Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo – A Playa del Carmen councilor is pressing the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) to reinforce and speed up the replacement of heavy-duty manhole covers in the city’s tourist district after a recent incident left part of the area without power.

The call comes after a garbage truck damaged a CFE cover, triggering a partial outage in a section of the popular corridor. The regidora said the accident underscores a long-standing issue: existing covers are not strong enough to handle the heavy, frequent traffic from service and delivery vehicles in high-density zones.

She urged CFE to review the technical specifications for these covers and adopt a design that can withstand greater loads. According to the councilor, covers in this area must endure constant use while ensuring the safety of pedestrians, vehicles, and the underground power infrastructure they protect.

Why reinforced CFE manhole covers matter Manhole covers protect underground electrical systems. In Playa del Carmen’s tourist zone, they must handle frequent heavy vehicle traffic while preventing hazards to pedestrians and avoiding damage to power lines below. A damaged cover can cause outages, traffic disruptions, and safety risks. The CFE’s new reinforced covers are designed to improve durability and reduce the risk of incidents.

CFE’s planned replacements

The CFE has reportedly ordered 300 new reinforced covers for Playa del Carmen, with priority given to the tourist zone. These covers will replace those considered at risk of collapse or damage. While officials have not given a timeline for installation, the councilor stressed that replacements should be completed before the high season to avoid service disruptions.

Local businesses have voiced support for the initiative, noting that damaged or unstable covers can lead to accidents, traffic delays, and service interruptions. For a district that relies heavily on tourism, any disruption to power or pedestrian flow can have a direct economic impact.

Infrastructure concerns in the tourist zone

The city’s tourist area experiences intense daily traffic, not only from visitors but also from hotel, restaurant, and shop supply trucks. Heavy vehicles crossing outdated or weakened covers increase the likelihood of failures.

The recent outage has brought renewed attention to infrastructure upkeep, with calls for CFE to conduct more frequent inspections and preemptive maintenance. City officials argue that proactive replacement is more cost-effective than emergency repairs after a failure.