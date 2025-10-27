Puerto Vallarta News

Puerto Vallarta News

Quintana Roo illegal logging sparks mass land closures

October 27, 2025
Mexico’s environmental watchdog says the fight against illegal logging in Quintana Roo has just scaled up. The agency reports 3,994.12 hectares now under closure orders, while a new task force meets every two weeks to map raids and seal fresh sites. Lawmakers in Mexico City are also pushing steeper prison terms aimed at the crews and financiers behind the chainsaws. For residents who’ve watched forest edges retreat, the headline number is welcome…

