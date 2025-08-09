Developers seek land-use change next to Jaguar National Park in Tulum

Tulum, Quintana Roo – A private development proposal is advancing for a site directly bordering Jaguar National Park, one of Mexico’s newest federally protected areas. The plan, still in its “executive project” stage, would require a formal land-use change despite the site being within the park’s conservation buffer.

The request, filed with municipal authorities, seeks to reclassify the land to allow more intensive use—potentially for residential or tourism-related construction. Current zoning rules restrict development in the buffer zone to protect wildlife corridors and limit ecological disruption.

Environmental advocates have warned that approving the change could open the door to projects incompatible with the park’s conservation goals.

Conservation rules under scrutiny

Jaguar National Park, inaugurated in 2023, was created to safeguard key jaguar habitat and prevent further urban sprawl into Tulum’s northern coastline. Its buffer zone serves as a protective belt where development is tightly controlled to maintain the integrity of ecosystems.

Land-use changes within such zones must pass rigorous environmental reviews by state and federal authorities, including Semarnat (the Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources). This involves submitting an Environmental Impact Statement (MIA) and, in many cases, holding public consultations.

In recent months, similar rezoning attempts have faced setbacks. Earlier this year, a proposal linked to infrastructure works by the state water commission was halted after federal inspectors found incomplete environmental studies and inconsistencies in the documentation. That decision was based on the application of federal rules under the General Law of Ecological Balance and Environmental Protection.

Explainer: What is Jaguar National Park’s conservation buffer? Jaguar National Park in Tulum was declared a protected area in 2023 to preserve coastal dunes, mangroves, and tropical forest habitat that supports apex predators like the jaguar.

It forms part of a larger ecological corridor linked to the Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve. The conservation buffer surrounds the park to limit construction intensity, manage visitor pressure, and prevent habitat fragmentation.

Development here is not an automatic ban, but it is tightly regulated to maintain ecosystem integrity and connectivity. Any land-use change in the buffer requires federal review by Semarnat, typically through an Environmental Impact Statement (MIA) and, when applicable, public consultation under the LGEEPA. Bottom line: the buffer is a protective belt designed to keep the park’s core habitats functioning, even as urban growth pressures increase around Tulum.

Development pressure in a growing tourism hub

Tulum’s rapid growth has intensified pressure on surrounding lands, including those near protected areas. New hotels, condominiums, and mixed-use complexes have transformed the coastline and pushed into previously undeveloped areas.

Proponents of the latest project argue it could bring economic benefits and infrastructure improvements. Critics counter that once zoning is relaxed in a buffer zone, it sets a precedent that can lead to gradual erosion of environmental protections.

The proposal’s review process is expected to draw close scrutiny from environmental groups, tourism stakeholders, and federal regulators. No timeline has been announced for a decision.