Tulum’s Tourism Collapse Worst Since the Pandemic

TULUM, Quintana Roo — This summer of 2025 has emerged as a perfect storm for tourism in Tulum. Vendors in the Tulum archaeological zone are sounding the alarm. They warn that this season may be the worst since the pandemic shut down borders and travel.

Tourists Fleeing: Only 60% of Vendors Remain

Pedro Canul Méndez, administrator of the Tulum Artisanal Centre, paints a grim picture: “This summer has been worse than during the pandemic. People aren’t coming in like they used to,” he lamented. Of the 71 businesses in the artisanal zone, only around 60 percent remain open. This significant downturn extends through restaurants, tour agencies, and other services reliant on visitor traffic.

Hotels Hit Historic Lows

Meanwhile, hotel occupancy across downtown Tulum is spelling trouble. Rates have slumped to between 15 percent in the core and up to 40 percent in areas just outside town.

What’s ‘Jaguar Park’?

The recently opened Jaguar Park, created by the federal government, has become a focal point of frustration. Tourists and operators alike cite exorbitant entry fees and poor layout—requiring long walks under the sun from distant parking—as deterrents. These problems are blamed for contributing to up to a 40 percent drop in visitor numbers to Tulum excursions.

Sargassum, Fees, and Infrastructure Failures Compound Crisis

The assault is not purely financial. Sargassum algae have returned in force, scarring beaches and muddying Tulum’s image as a sun-drenched haven. Boat operators report that both the sheer volume of algae and negative tourist feedback are discouraging sea-based activities.

Local officials—including Tulum City Hall and Tourism Councilors—assert that insufficient planning and ill-fitting policies have exacerbated challenges. They especially point to those imposed by Mexico City.

A Decade of Tourism Growth Undone

Observers suggest that this summer marks not just a pandemic-level drop but perhaps the worst tourism collapse in a generation. This situation echoes crises the region has not seen in ten years.

With occupancy in retreat and tensions growing, councilors like Jorge Portillo Mánica are calling for coordinated emergency action. This should involve state and federal bodies. Music festivals are being fast-tracked in hopes of jump-starting traffic into the area.

The Real Estate Backdrop

Simultaneously, Tulum’s real estate market is under pressure. Oversupply and stalled sales—especially in pre-construction—are causing price drops and investor caution. Some areas draw opportunistic buyers, yet many projects risk bankruptcy or long delays.

Echoes Beyond Tulum

This struggle isn’t isolated. Down the coast, Playa del Carmen and Cancún continue grappling with sargassum and overdevelopment. This raises urgent questions: how long can the region sustain a tourism model so vulnerable to environmental and policy shifts?

As summer fades, Tulum stands at a crossroads. With seasonally high hopes dashed, attention turns to structural reforms. Will local and federal leaders reset the destination’s course, or will Tulum’s summer slide become a prolonged economic decline?