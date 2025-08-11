Tulum’s Tourism Collapse Worst Since the Pandemic

TULUM, Quintana Roo — This summer of 2025 has emerged as a perfect storm for tourism in Tulum. Vendors in the Tulum archaeological zone are sounding the alarm. They warn that this season may be the worst since the pandemic shut down borders and travel.
Tourists Fleeing: Only 60% of Vendors Remain
Pedro Canul Méndez, administrator of the Tulum Artisanal Centre, paints a grim picture: “This summer has been worse than during the pandemic. People aren’t coming in like they used to,” he lamented. Of the 71 businesses in the artisanal zone, only around 60 percent remain open. This significant downturn extends through restaurants, tour agencies, and other services reliant on visitor traffic.
Hotels Hit Historic Lows
Meanwhile, hotel occupancy across downtown Tulum is spelling trouble. Rates have slumped to between 15 percent in the core and up to 40 percent in areas just outside town.
Sargassum, Fees, and Infrastructure Failures Compound Crisis
The assault is not purely financial. Sargassum algae have returned in force, scarring beaches and muddying Tulum’s image as a sun-drenched haven. Boat operators report that both the sheer volume of algae and negative tourist feedback are discouraging sea-based activities.
Local officials—including Tulum City Hall and Tourism Councilors—assert that insufficient planning and ill-fitting policies have exacerbated challenges. They especially point to those imposed by Mexico City.
A Decade of Tourism Growth Undone
Observers suggest that this summer marks not just a pandemic-level drop but perhaps the worst tourism collapse in a generation. This situation echoes crises the region has not seen in ten years.
With occupancy in retreat and tensions growing, councilors like Jorge Portillo Mánica are calling for coordinated emergency action. This should involve state and federal bodies. Music festivals are being fast-tracked in hopes of jump-starting traffic into the area.
Echoes Beyond Tulum
This struggle isn’t isolated. Down the coast, Playa del Carmen and Cancún continue grappling with sargassum and overdevelopment. This raises urgent questions: how long can the region sustain a tourism model so vulnerable to environmental and policy shifts?
As summer fades, Tulum stands at a crossroads. With seasonally high hopes dashed, attention turns to structural reforms. Will local and federal leaders reset the destination’s course, or will Tulum’s summer slide become a prolonged economic decline?