Valladolid reforestation campaign

Governor Leads Valladolid Reforestation Campaign in Yucatán

July 25, 2025
Valladolid News - Governor Joaquín Díaz Mena led a Valladolid reforestation campaign at the Fairgrounds on Thursday. He oversaw the planting of more than 5,200 trees. The activity forms part of the Green Renaissance strategy to plant 1.32 million trees statewide. Organizers placed seedlings along the main avenue, in the…
