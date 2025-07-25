Governor Leads Valladolid Reforestation Campaign in Yucatán

Valladolid News - Governor Joaquín Díaz Mena led a Valladolid reforestation campaign at the Fairgrounds on Thursday. He oversaw the planting of more than 5,200 trees. The activity forms part of the Green Renaissance strategy to plant 1.32 million trees statewide. Organizers placed seedlings along the main avenue, in the…

Valladolid News - Governor Joaquín Díaz Mena led a Valladolid reforestation campaign at the Fairgrounds on Thursday. He oversaw the planting of more than 5,200 trees. The activity forms part of the Green Renaissance strategy to plant 1.32 million trees statewide.

Organizers placed seedlings along the main avenue, in the parking lot, and around the Fairgrounds perimeter. They aim to turn paved zones into living green corridors.

Valladolid reforestation campaign

The event took place at the Valladolid Fairgrounds on Thursday. Volunteers included firefighters, environmentalists, teachers, and students. Dozens turned out to transform pavement into living green space. Díaz Mena said, “Today, the people of Valladolid put on their gloves to sow life.” He added, “This act beats to the rhythm of Yucatán’s future.”

A few months ago, he said he had promised two trees for every vote from June 2024. That pledge drives the goal of 1.32 million new air guardians.

Species rooted in culture and ecology

The program featured native species with cultural value. Planters used chaká, ciricote, and balché trees. They also added May flowers, bellflowers, anacahuita, xkanlol, and chacsinkín. All these have ties to Mayan ancestral medicine. These species enhance local biodiversity. They also honor Yucatán’s cultural heritage.

Expanding the Green Renaissance

The Green Renaissance program now spans 33 municipalities. It has planted tens of thousands of seedlings in parks, schools, and public spaces. Díaz Mena said community participation drives the effort. He thanked President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo’s government for technical advice and resources. To date, the program has delivered steady progress statewide.

Facing environmental challenges

Despite progress, Yucatán faces land degradation and urban sprawl. Silva Rosado warned that more than 80 percent of original vegetation has been lost. She noted uncontrolled development threatens soils and water resources. The reforestation drive aims to reverse these trends before they become irreversible.

Local leaders and community support

Valladolid’s mayor, Homero Novelo Burgos, praised the Governor’s initiative. He said the municipality takes pride in this reforestation push. Colonel Ricardo Mayorga Benito represented the 32nd Military Zone at the event. Local deputies and SDS head Neyra Concepción Silva Rosado also spoke.

Citizen Marisela Nahua Tún pledged to donate 5,500 endemic trees. Her gift will include ramon, mahogany, and chicozapote seedlings. Silva Rosado stressed the need to restore natural cover across the state.

Looking ahead

The campaign will continue across Yucatán in the coming months. Organizers plan to involve more schools and community groups. They aim to reach the 1.32 million tree target by year end. The Governor urged residents to join the effort and sow life citywide.

The Fairgrounds planting marks a milestone in Yucatán’s environmental policy. It offers hope for greener cities and healthier ecosystems.

