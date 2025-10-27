Uber airport pickups in Mexico now allowed nationwide by courts

Uber drivers can now pick up and drop off at Mexico’s airports without fearing a stop by federal authorities. A district judge granted a definitive suspension that protects trips requested through the app inside the federal zones of more than 70 terminals. The order applies while the amparo moves forward and comes as Mexico braces for heavy travel in 2026. The company is pressing Congress for clear airport rules. Taxi unions are watching closely.…

