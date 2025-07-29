High School in Zapopan Designs Rainwater Harvesting System to Address Water Shortages

Zapopan, Jalisco - In the face of growing water scarcity in the Tesistán area of Zapopan, Jalisco, students and faculty at Preparatoria 19 of the University of Guadalajara (UDeG) have designed an innovative rainwater harvesting system. Since its implementation in late 2023, the system has collected over 120,000 liters of…

Zapopan, Jalisco - In the face of growing water scarcity in the Tesistán area of Zapopan, Jalisco, students and faculty at Preparatoria 19 of the University of Guadalajara (UDeG) have designed an innovative rainwater harvesting system. Since its implementation in late 2023, the system has collected over 120,000 liters of rainwater. It provides a sustainable solution to the school and its surrounding community.

A Sustainable Solution for the Future

The project, spearheaded by Conrado Gómez Jiménez, a teacher and head of the school, is in collaboration with researcher Arturo Gleason from the University’s Center for Arts, Architecture, and Design (CUAAD). It is a testament to the institution’s commitment to sustainability. The system combines advanced technology, environmental education, and social responsibility. It addresses local water shortages.

The school’s infrastructure was key to the success of this initiative. The rainwater is collected from the roofs and filtered to remove sediments and contaminants. It is then stored in six 10,000-liter cisterns. Any excess water is directed to underground reservoirs. This ensures that no water goes to waste. The collected water is used for various purposes, including irrigating gardens, maintaining a green wall, and providing potable water for the school community.

The potable water is purified using polypropylene filters, activated carbon, and ultraviolet lamps to eliminate bacteria. This ensures the water is safe to drink. Additionally, students from the Center for Biological and Agricultural Sciences (CUCBA) participate in annual water quality analysis. This ensures its continued safety for human consumption.

An Educational Tool for Students

This rainwater harvesting system is not just a practical solution for water scarcity; it also serves as an educational tool. “We are training students who not only know mathematical formulas or grammar rules but also learn how to care for their environment,” said Efrén de la Mora Barajas, a science teacher at the school.

The system has become a living classroom. It allows students to learn about physics, ecology, and sustainability through hands-on experience. The Director of the school, José Arturo Flores Gómez, emphasized the long-term environmental impact of the project. “Imagine that every student uses the restroom once: that’s 6 liters per flush, and with 3,000 students, that’s 18,000 liters daily. With this system, we avoid waste and create awareness,” he said.

Strengthening the School’s Environmental Commitment

Preparatoria 19’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond rainwater harvesting. The school has also installed solar panels and wind generators, enhancing its ecological profile. The school’s leadership is exploring the possibility of sharing the collected water with nearby residents during the rainy season. They plan to replicate the system at other schools in the Higher Secondary Education System (SEMS).

This initiative exemplifies how educational institutions can take active roles in tackling environmental challenges. It also provides students with the tools to become the environmental leaders of tomorrow.

