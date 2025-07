A joint federal–state operation has shut down a clandestine methamphetamine lab in the Heriberto Castillo Martínez neighborhood of Morelia, arresting two men aged 19 and 20 and seizing roughly 800 kilograms of synthetic drugs and precursor chemicals, authorities said. Clandestine meth lab Morelia According to Security and Citizen Protection Secretary…

A joint federal–state operation has shut down a clandestine methamphetamine lab in the Heriberto Castillo Martínez neighborhood of Morelia, arresting two men aged 19 and 20 and seizing roughly 800 kilograms of synthetic drugs and precursor chemicals, authorities said.

Clandestine meth lab Morelia

According to Security and Citizen Protection Secretary Omar García Harfuch, the raid unfolded after gunmen opened fire on investigators from the Michoacán state prosecutor’s office and federal security agencies. One suspect fled into a nearby house, where officers discovered:

A handgun and ammunition

Containers of chemical precursors and lab equipment

Packaged doses of crystal meth

A vehicle allegedly used for distribution

Sedena, Semar, the National Guard, the FGR and state police participated in the bust, underscoring the multi-agency push against synthetic drug production in western Mexico.

Wider crackdown over the weekend

The security cabinet detailed additional seizures between July 18 and 20:

Tijuana, Baja California: 11 kilos of meth plus 1,000 liters and 125 kilos of precursor chemicals.

11 kilos of meth plus 1,000 liters and 125 kilos of precursor chemicals. Toluca, State of Mexico (airport cargo hub): 34 kilos of meth hidden in a parcel bound for Malaysia, valued at about 9.5 million pesos.

34 kilos of meth hidden in a parcel bound for Malaysia, valued at about 9.5 million pesos. Mexico City International Airport: 22.5 kilos of cocaine and 1.3 kilos of marijuana intercepted during customs checks.

Authorities say the Morelia lab dismantling is part of a broader strategy to hit production nodes, not just shipments. Still, synthetic drugs remain a lucrative business for organized crime, and labs quickly reappear unless enforcement is paired with financial and chemical supply-chain controls.

Prosecutors will seek formal charges for drug production and organized crime. Meanwhile, security forces plan to expand intelligence-led raids on suspected sites in Michoacán and neighboring states.

