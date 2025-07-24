Lawyers Call to Restore Security in Sinaloa at Summit

Los Mochis News - Lawyers from across Mexico gathered this Thursday in Los Mochis for the National Lawyers Summit. They pressed federal and state authorities to address the spike in violence and disorder that has shaken Sinaloa in recent years. With delegates from ten states in attendance, the summit marked a…

Los Mochis News - Lawyers from across Mexico gathered this Thursday in Los Mochis for the National Lawyers Summit. They pressed federal and state authorities to address the spike in violence and disorder that has shaken Sinaloa in recent years. With delegates from ten states in attendance, the summit marked a rare moment of unity among the country’s legal professionals.

During the opening ceremony, Ricardo Beltrán Verduzco, president of the Mexican Lawyers Alliance, issued a stark warning about the growing dangers faced by residents and visitors. He urged both levels of government to take swift action and regain control of security in Sinaloa. “We would like there to be peace, harmony, and tranquility, as we Sinaloans deserve, and as Mexicans deserve to be able to travel throughout the country in peace,” he said. His voice resonated through the auditorium.

Beltrán Verduzco lamented that fear had taken hold even among lawyers. He noted that only ten states sent delegations to this year’s summit—a significant drop from previous editions. “There aren’t as many lawyers coming in as there used to be because they’re afraid something might happen to them along the way,” he said. His comments underscored how deeply insecurity has eroded confidence in public life.

Two sides of Sinaloa

The summit’s opening panel highlighted a stark contrast within Sinaloa. While Culiacán remains among the most unsafe cities in Mexico, municipalities such as Ahome—where Los Mochis is located—rank among the safest, according to national perception surveys. This divide has prompted calls for a targeted security strategy. The strategy should address local realities without leaving any community behind.

Beltrán Verduzco emphasized that restoring security in Sinaloa is not just about reducing crime statistics. He argued that social peace and the rule of law are vital for economic growth. Furthermore, human rights protection and the proper functioning of legal reforms are essential. “Strengthening our institutions and guaranteeing the safety of citizens must go hand in hand,” he said.

Over the weekend, the summit will delve into panels on human rights, health law, recent legal reforms, and strategies to bolster judicial independence. Keynote addresses will feature respected jurists and government officials. They will explore how legislative changes can reinforce public safety measures. Participants agreed that any reforms must prioritize transparency, accountability, and community engagement.

More coordination

Several attendees spoke on the sidelines about the urgent need for improved coordination between federal forces, state police, and local authorities. One delegate from Jalisco noted that cross-border collaboration had yielded positive results in other regions. She called for a similar model in Sinaloa to disrupt criminal networks. Those networks exploit jurisdictional gaps.

For many lawyers at the summit, the discussions carried personal weight. Dozens shared stories of clients who delayed court appearances or avoided travel due to safety concerns. They stressed that a functioning justice system depends on individuals feeling safe enough to seek legal recourse.

As the National Lawyers Summit unfolds, its participants hope to translate words into action. They plan to draft a formal communique demanding clear timelines and measurable goals for security improvements in Sinaloa. This document will be presented to the governors and to the federal interior and security ministries. They have pledged to follow up on progress in six months.

If adopted, the summit’s recommendations could shape the next phase of legal reforms and public safety strategies in Sinaloa. For now, delegates depart Los Mochis with a renewed sense of purpose. They have a shared determination to see security in Sinaloa restored, so that all Mexicans can travel, work, and live without fear.

national lawyers summit, Los Mochis, Sinaloa security, rule of law, public safety