Mexico reaches a new record of COVID-19 infections

COVID-19 continues to grow at alarming rates in Mexico. This Tuesday, November 24, the federal Health Secretariat (SSa) announced that in the past day, 10,794 new infections and 813 deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the country.

According to the figures provided by the health agency, this number of cases is the highest reported in a day, since the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus began in the national territory.

1,060,152 positive cases and 102,739 deaths caused by the coronavirus have been recorded. Likewise, there are 64,554 suspected cases waiting for test results, 1,283,714 negative, and a total of 2,742,996 people tested for COVID-19 since the first case registered in the country.

From November 23 to December 6, the epidemic risk traffic light will be in effect, which establishes that Chihuahua and Durango continue in red (maximum contagion alert), 14 entities in orange (high risk of contagion), 14 in yellow ( medium risk of contagion) and two in green (minimal risk of contagion).

José Luis Alomía Zegarra, national director of Epidemiology, announced that the proportion of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 stood at 46% in the past week.

“If we look at the behavior that we have had in the last five weeks, we can speak of a plateau. It will depend on the transmission in the 32 entities that this behavior continues or, in due course, we may again see a decrease or an increase if the transmission maintains its elevation, especially in these entities with a high level of risk “, warned the epidemiologist.

Mexico City tops the list with the most active cases in the country, followed by Guanajuato, Nuevo León, State of Mexico, Querétaro, Coahuila, Durango, Jalisco and Zacatecas, as the states that as a whole concentrate half (66%) of the active cases in the country.