Mexico records its largest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases, and second deadliest day

The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported this Tuesday, May 19, that the accumulated COVID-19 infections are 54,346, adding 2,713 new cases today. Today marks the most confirmed cases of the virus in a single day, with the previous record being 2,409 on May 14.

Furthermore, since the beginning of the epidemic, Mexico has suffered 5,666 fatalities, with 334 additional deaths in the last 24-hours, the second deadliest day, just below the record of 353 deaths in a single day set on May 12.

The State of Jalisco added 35 new cases and six new deaths today, while Puerto Vallarta added 12 new cases and reported no new deaths. While statewide, Jalisco processed 32 less COVID-19 tests compared to yesterday, Puerto Vallara increased testing 18 more people than yesterday.

Statewide, only 8,891 tests have been processed, and Puerto Vallarta has only processed 587 tests since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Government of Mexico only reports COVID-19 tests and cases that exist within the public health system, private hospitals and private laboratories results are not included in the daily reports.

The Mayor of Mexico City said that by the end of the month it is expected that in the capital city there will be at least 8,000 intubated patience for serious cases of coronavirus, for which the mayor again asked everyone to avoid leaving the house if it is not strictly necessary.

Despite the dire prediction, the Mayor also announced that plans for reopening the city would be announced on Wednesday.

As the daily infection rate and deaths continue to grow, Mexico has been marching forward with plans to reactivate the economy on June 1, under what is being called the ‘new normal’. Hundreds of cities in Mexico began easing restrictions on Monday.