Mexico Registers 1,434 New Coronavirus Cases, 117 Deaths

Mexico registered 1,434 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and 117 new deaths, a health official said, bringing the total in the country to 24,905 confirmed cases and 2,271 deaths.

However, health officials have previously said that the real number of cases is much higher, at least eight times higher. With only 86,838‬ people tested for COVID-19 nationwide, much of Mexico’s plan against the pandemic is based on estimates.

Puerto Vallarta reports only six new COVID-19 tests in the past 24-hours and no new cases or deaths.

As part of the daily report on the advance of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Mexico, José Luis Alomía, director of Epidemiology, specified that of the total accumulated positive cases, only 6,696 started with symptoms in the last 14 days.

Given the declared phase 3 transmission, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced this Monday, May 4, the beginning of the DN-III-E Plan and the Marine Plan to reinforce the entire strategy to deal with the coronavirus.

“Today we are going to begin the application of the DN-III Plan and the Marine Plan, to reinforce the entire strategy that has been applied to face the coronavirus. We have infrastructure, there are hospitals, beds, ventilators, medical specialists, nurses, sufficient to face the pandemic in the health sector,” reported the president.

The Mexican president added that the most effective thing is to stay at home and said: ” There is little to go, the light is already seen at the end of the tunnel. I think COVID-19 won’t be with us after this month. That is my forecast. Even in some places, we will return to normal on May 17″

General Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval announced on the application of Plan DN-III, that all health units, 117, including specialized, area and outpatient hospitals, will be converted to serve Covid-19.