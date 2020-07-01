Mexico registers 5,432 new coronavirus cases, 648 more deaths

Mexico’s health ministry reported on Tuesday 5,432 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 648 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 226,089 cases and 27,769 deaths.

From the National Palace, the director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía said that it is one month since the return to the “new normal”, a strategy that aims to achieve the orderly and gradual reopening of the economic, social and educational life of Mexico; however, he recalled that it is important to continue attending to basic hygiene measures to stop the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

For the week of June 29 to July 5, 14 states are with a red light (maximum alertness) and the remaining 18, under orange, representing high risk.

At the morning press conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, explained that the country is reaching a period of slowdown in the COVID-19 epidemic. However, he noted that it is possible that parallel to the influenza season, a resurgence of COVID-19 could arise.

There is no evidence that the virus has slowed in Mexico, according to official statistics from the Government.

“There is a possibility, it is not something that is completely true (…) the influenza season runs from October to March and there is a suspicion that Covid may rebound,” he said.

López-Gatell assured that, although it is possible to think that the rebound of COVID-19 is “something endless”, Mexico is experiencing a slowdown in cases. “The speed at which it does this is getting slower.”

Again, there is no evidence that indicates the virus is slowing down in Mexico, this week’s daily average of new cases continue to be consistent with the past three weeks, and higher than the previous month.

The official said that “in a few weeks” we will reach the epidemic curve advance to less than 1 percent and tends towards zero percent. He warned that this will be achieved only if the population continues to observe hygiene and healthy distance measures to mitigate the transmission of the virus.

The Undersecretary has predicted a curve in the virus since May 6, and has continued to inform the public that Mexico has been in a curve for the past 63 days, without any evidence and growing numbers in new infections.