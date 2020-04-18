Mexico registers 578 new cases of coronavirus, 60 new deaths in one day

Mexican health officials reported on Friday 578 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 60 new deaths, bringing the country’s total to 6,875 cases and 546 deaths.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Thursday the country might have nearly 56,000 people infected with the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Citing government models, Lopez-Gatell has said many who are infected likely did not have symptoms or were not diagnosed.

Tracking the spread of the virus in Mexico is a challenge with less than 40,000 people being tested nationwide since the beginning of the global pandemic.

Mexico ranks last in spending to fight the health crisis that is just beginning in Latin America with less than 1% of its GDP focused on fighting the pandemic and stabilizing social and economic structures.

On Thursday, while Mexico’s cases have continued to climb, the Federal Government announced plans to begin returning non-essential workers to their jobs on May 17, and plans for all sectors to be open on May 30.