Mexico reports 1,425 new coronavirus cases, 127 deaths

Mexican health officials on Thursday reported 1,425 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 127 new deaths in the country, bringing the total to 19,224 cases and 1,859 deaths.

According to the document, of the total accumulated positive cases, only 5,912 started with symptoms in the last 14 days.

In the past 24-hours, Puerto Vallarta has added five new cases of coronavirus and no new deaths. The city has tested 310 people, only 11 new tests in the past 24-hours.

Mexico, nationally, has tested 71,852 people for the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

One month after the health emergency was declared due to force majeure, by the General Health Council, the country is undergoing Phase 3 of transmission, in which the highest number of infections occur and the health system runs the risk of being overwhelmed by bed occupancy for contingency care.