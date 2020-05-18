Mexico reports 2,075 new cases of COVID-19 and 132 deaths today

According to the technical report of the Ministry of Health ( SSa ), until this Sunday, May 17, 49,219 accumulated cases and 5,177 deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed in Mexico. That is an increase of 2,075 new cases of COVID-19 and 132 deaths today.

This was announced by Hugo López-Gatell, undersecretary for health promotion and prevention, at the press conference held at the National Palace.

Jalisco recorded its deadliest day for the second day in a row today with 8 new deaths, beating yesterday’s new record of 7 deaths in a single day.

Puerto Vallarta reports only two new cases and no new deaths for the second consecutive day.

It should be remembered that Mexico only reports COVID-19 cases confirmed at public hospitals, not private hospitals or laboratories.

The health authorities explained that testing ceased to be a priority because the number of infections is massive and the most effective thing that can be done is social distancing. Mexico has one of the lowest levels of testing worldwide, the numbers they report each night is a small snapshot of the pandemic in Mexico. Real cases can be 15-20 times more than the government reports to the public each day.

According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development ( OECD ), in Mexico 0.4 tests are applied for every 1,000 inhabitants, thus, Mexico is located in the lowest position of the 36 countries belonging to the organization in the COVID-19 test application line.

During the conference led by the SSa Undersecretary, reference was also made to the entities with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19; Mexico City, Baja California, and the State of Mexico. San Luis Potosí, Durango, and Colima, are the three with the least recorded.