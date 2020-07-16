Mexico reports 317,635 total cases of coronavirus, 36,906 deaths

José Luis Alomía Zegarra, director of epidemiology at the Ministry of Health, reported that at the end of this July 15, there were 36,906 deaths and 317,635 accumulated confirmed cases and 28,361 active (detected since July 2 and until today) of the new coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) since the first case registered on February 28.

Today, Mexico added 6,149 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 579 additional fatalities.

In Puerto Vallarta, cases in private hospitals and laboratories are reported separately from cases in public hospitals. The registry for private entities, known as RADAR, did not report test results in Puerto Vallarta on Saturday, Sunday, or Monday. PVDN has requested details from several private entities without a response as to why local COVID-19 tests were not reported for three days.

Yesterday, reporting from RADAR in Puerto Vallarta continued with 33 new cases and two deaths reported on Tuesday.

Currently, Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta are the two entities in Jalisco with the fastest-growing spread of COVID-19.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.